AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 80 cases in the first 13 days of May, an average of 6.1 per day.
Wednesday’s new patients include one each in the 11-20, 21-30, 31-40 and 41-50 age groups.
The new patients bring the total to 4,329 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
