AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County has awarded its fourth quarter grants to 13 nonprofits for a total of $53,680. All of the nonprofits are either located in or do business in DeKalb County.
Grants Awarded:
American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana — $2,500 for financial assistance for home fire victims in DeKalb County;
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana — $3,000 for their site-based School Buddies Program;
Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana — $3,000 for Farm Wagon operating costs for DeKalb County;
DeKalb Eastern school district — $2,000 for its Going Green Incentive Program;
DeKalb Humane Society — $3,000 for operations;
Ivy Tech Foundation, Inc. — $7,180 for DeKalb County adults welding training at Garrett High School;
Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center — two grants totaling $9,000 for Club JAM 2021-22 and JAM early education teacher professional development;
Junior Achievement Serving DeKalb County — $5,000 for JA Biztown fieldtrips 2021-22;
Junior Achievement Serving Garrett — $4,000 for all JA programming for Garrett schools;
St. Joseph School — $2,500 for a swim program for students;
RespectTeam — $2,500 for operational support for programming;
Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana — $5,000 for DeKalb Campus Life; and
YWCA Northeast Indiana — $5,000 for a Success Services Program for DeKalb County survivors of domestic violence.
The foundation accepts proposals from nonprofit organizations every quarter though a competitive process. Applicants can find more information about the grants and submit grant proposals through the foundation’s website at www.cfdekalb.org. Applications for the next quarter are due Jan. 1, 2022.
The foundation asks organizations to please plan according to the quarterly deadlines to best fit their needs. The grant committee meets after quarterly deadlines to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. Award recipients will be notified approximately 30 days after the quarterly deadlines. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the following quarter.
The foundation would like to thank all applicants for submitting proposals. Please contact the foundation at 925-0311 or program@cfdekalb.org with questions or to schedule a meeting to discuss possible grants.
