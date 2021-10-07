AUBURN — DeKalb County Historian John Bry shared the history of the DeKalb County Fair and what now is billed as “America’s largest family reunion” during a program at the Exhibit Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds Thursday.
Bry entertained a large crowd by sharing his knowledge in the form of a trivia quiz, inviting audience members to guess on answers to his questions about the fair.
Many in the audience correctly guessed that the first DeKalb County Fair was held in Auburn.
Wesley Park, the co-founder of Auburn, organized the first official DeKalb County Fair society, Bry went on.
The original early fairgrounds were located on what is now known as Midway in Auburn.
The Civil War paused the fair for many years and it resumed again in 1870, when it was hosted in Spencerville, Bry said. The event was not too successful and was not hosted in Spencerville in subsequent years.
The next town to take a crack at the fair was Butler, Bry said, and that is when Butler’s street fair was born.
There was a push to establish a formal fairgrounds in the late 1880s and early 1890s, and a site was established north of Waterloo on C.R. 24, with 9,000 people attending on the fair’s first day.
A competing fair was established in Auburn, but because of a downturn in the economy, both fairs collapsed.
In 1922, the fair was hosted in Jackson Township, with the Grange building on the southwest corner of C.R. 35 and C.R. 60 being used as the Exhibit Hall,.
The fair went dormant for almost another 10 years, Bry noted.
Around 1930, 4-H was organized in DeKalb County and the fair returned in 1931 or 1932 along the lines of what it is today, Bry said. It was hosted around the downtown area and the fairgrounds were located on land where the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church now stands.
The fair paused again during World War II.
The 1950s saw a push to build a new fairground and the current Exhibit Hall was built in 1960 for a cost of $18,000.
In addition to sharing fair trivia, Bry shared his goal of increasing the number of state historic markers in the county.
When he became county historian, there were just two historic markers in the county — one recognizing the Spencerville Covered Bridge and another recognizing the Auburn Automobile Company.
Bry was successful in getting the Creek Chub Bait Company in Garrett approved for a marker and then the boyhood home of Will Cuppy on South Jackson Street in Auburn.
Recently, a marker was dedicated in Garrett, recognizing the film and stage accomplishments of Garrett native John Bowersox — whose stage name was John Bowers.
The Sechler’s Pickle Company at 5686 S.R. 1 in St. Joe will be getting an official state marker in 2022, Bry said.
Looking ahead, Bry said, “My hope and goal is to get markers in communities that don’t have them — Butler, Waterloo and Ashley, and places in between.”
