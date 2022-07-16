ST. JOE — A little rain couldn’t put a damper on celebrating the legacy of Sechler’s Pickles in DeKalb County.
Saturday, the county’s sixth Indiana Historical Bureau marker was unveiled at the pickle factory just north of St. Joe.
Sechler’s Pickles was established in 1921 by Ralph Sechler, who had leased three pickling stations from the D.M. Sears Co. By the end of the following year, pickling stations in Hamilton, Edgerton and Edon, Ohio were sold to Sechler, and he was soon in business on his own with wife, Anne.
The business was established in a barn on the current property, and the Sechler home was initially used for pickle packing. Their son, Frank joined the company while he was in high school and continued with the business into the 1990s.
Frank’s children, Dave and Karen, later joined the company. President Max Troyer has owned the company for many years and continues to build its legacy into a new century.
“Maybe some people who aren’t familiar with the brand, it might add a little bit of notoriety,” Troyer said. “It gives a little bit of history to somebody if they’re a casual drive-by and see a little bit of the history of a place that’s been here a little over 100 years.
“It was nice that everybody came together to do it, that the community sees a lot of value in what we are here and the community takes a lot of ownership in what we do,” he said. “The pickle festival gives the community something a little different. Pickles put a smile on their face.”
The effort to recognize Sechler’s Pickles began last year, DeKalb County Historian John Bry said amid the raindrops as spectators huddled under a tree for shelter.
The historical marker was paid for with donations from Bry, the St. Joe-Spencerville Lions Club, the Eastside Area Community Foundation, the Spencerville Covered Bridge Association, Nana’s, the Ortiz family and Pizza, Subs & BBQ.
A seventh marker will honor rural Waterloo author Jane Hine, who was known for her study and research on game, land and farm birds, as well as her poetry and prose. Hine passed away in 1916.
Lindsey Beckley, outreach coordinator of the Indiana Historical Bureau, welcomed visitors.
“We are so excited to see this marker dedicated” as a reflection of Indiana’s agricultural history and its involvement in the Bracero program during the World War II era, which brought workers of Mexican origin to the United States during a period of labor shortage.
“The innovative sales techniques employed by Sechler’s is just one of many examples of Hoosier ingenuity at work,” Beckley said.
The sign includes a tribute to workers of Mexican origin who were employed at the factory.
Four generations of the Ortiz family have worked at Sechler’s Pickles. For third-generation siblings Louie Ortiz, Vivian Likes and Vicky Ortiz, the marker is a fitting tribute to all, including their grandparents, Floyd and Carmen Ortiz.
“Ralph and Frank gave all of us an opportunity to work, which was a good thing for every one of us,” Louie said.
“It was a big honor,” he continued. “We enjoyed doing the work for them.”
“Grandpa actually helped bring in workers, members of his own family, working in the fields, to picking and growing, and working here at the factory,” Vivian said. “Out of 14 kids, almost every one of them had the opportunity to work here.”
The marker is a great way to remember the Sechlers, family members and others who have worked at the factory, Vicky said.
“I think they’re probably pleased up above seeing that sign,” she said. “I think it’s long overdue. (Sechler’s) has been here for a long time and it’s a great product.
“We worked hard for it when we were young and so did they.”
“Frank mentored our entire family,” Vivian said. “We’ve all gone to have good careers in our lives. That’s just testament to the hard work we’ve put in.
“It wasn’t just about us. It was about all of our tias and tios — all of our aunts and uncles and cousins — who worked here.”
“Frank helped out the community. A lot of Eastside kids worked here,” Louie said. “He helped the community and the kids in the St. Joe and Spencerville area.”
“Frank believed in community,” Vivian added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.