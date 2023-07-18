Hoosier Valley to celebrate 'Civilians & Soldiers in History Day'

NORTH JUDSON — “Civilians & Soldiers in History Day” will take place Saturday at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum in North Judson.
This annual event is scheduled to have numerous displays, re-enactors and events depicting various eras of civilian and military life from the Civil War to modern day. This is a free event and includes the museum grounds. HVRM has a restored WWII Pullman Troop Car, a large collection of working railroad signals, all types of rolling stock, engines and memorabilia of a by-gone era.
There will be a nominal fee for the 10-mile, round-trip diesel train excursions through the Indiana countryside. Train excursions depart from the depot at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Central time, traveling about five miles to the Kankakee River at English Lake, before returning to North Judson. The total length of each trip is approximately 45 minutes. Passengers have their choice of riding in open-air sightseeing cars or a vintage coach.
Ticket prices begin at $10. Groups of six or more get $2 off each ticket. Tickets can be purchased in advance at hoosiervalley.org.
HVRM is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and education of railroading history. Special group events, including school groups, can be arranged by contacting the depot.
Future HVRM events planned for this season are steam excursions on numerous Saturdays and/or Sundays. Pumpkin and Halloween trains in October and Santa trains run in late November and December. Times and prices for special events vary from regular train excursions. Visit the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum website hoosiervalley.org for a complete schedule of events.
Tickets may be ordered online at hoosiervalley.org or by calling the depot (574) 896-3950 on Saturdays or days when train excursions are scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.