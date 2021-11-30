AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County handed out checks to three local not-for-profit organization once again on Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that began in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good.
From Oct. 1 through Nov. 19, organizations with endowment funds with the community foundation could raise funds, with those raising the most money receiving unrestricted grants.
All money raised from the 21 organizations will go into each of the organization’s endowment funds to be utilized over time. Organizations are allowed to take out set amount from their endowment each year.
On Tuesday, foundation staff members presented checks for $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000 to the top three fundraisers. The grant funds are unrestricted funds that can be used instantly from each of the organizations.
The total dollar amount raised by the 21 participating organizations was $59,461.59.
“We were really pleased, people were really generous this year,” said Kathleen Alter, director of community engagement for the foundation.
Alter said going into this year’s campaign the foundation had set a goal of raising $55,000 — $5,000 more than was raised in 2020.
“We were very excited when we saw the total,” she said.
St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc. raised the most money — $20,975 — and received a $5,000 grant from the foundation. St. Martin’s came in second in 2020 after raising over $10,000.
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana came in second place — raising $18,475 — and received a $3,000 grant from the foundation.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater raised the third highest amount — $9,370 — and was awarded a $2,000 grant from the foundation.
Alter said representatives from the DeKalb Outdoor Theater would bring donation checks to the office two and three times a week.
“They were very pleased,” she said.
Other organizations participating in Giving Tuesday DeKalb were: AgriInstitute; Alliance Industries; Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum; Auburn Waterloo Trail; Big Brothers Big Sisters DeKalb County; Catholic Charities DeKalb County; DeKalb County Humane Society; DeKalb’s VOICES of Philanthropy; Hearten House DeKalb County; Junior Achievement Serving Garrett; Junior Achievement Serving DeKalb Eastern/Central; RISE Inc. (Easterseals RISE); Shelter Ministries Inc.; Eckhart Public Library; Garrett Public Library; The JAM Center; United Way of DeKalb County; and YMCA of DeKalb County Inc.
In 2020, the foundation committed to present Giving Tuesday grants for two more years. The 2022 campaign will begin in early October.
