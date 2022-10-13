HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community school board Monday approved a contract with Project Design & Piping, Inc., of Fort Wayne, to complete a heating ventilation and air conditioning project in the elementary gymnasium.
The project has a total cost of $557,300, which includes: $469,900 for the HVAC; replacing the existing electrical panel with a new electrical panel for $28,200; removing unused HVAC equipment for $14,500; and painting work for $44,700.
Of that cost, $538,230 will be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II and III funds. The additional $19,300 will come from the district’s capital projects fund, Superintendent Tony Cassel said.
Also Monday, the board adopted its 2023 budget that totals $8.8 million.
It includes: $2.17 million in the referendum fund; $875,000 in the rainy day fund; $273,524 in the debt service fund; $3.15 million in the education fund; and $2.31 million in the operations fund.
The board also adopted the capital projects plan that lists all proposed capital projects that exceed $10,000 and are expected to begin within three years.
Projects listed for 2023 include: reworking the entrance at door 4 for $60,000; glass doors for the elementary, high school and corporation entrance for $35,000; sidewalk repairs for $50,000; refinishing the back gym floor for $30,000, replacing the kitchen HVAC for $100,000; restroom and locker room updates for $100,000; track updates for $535,000; and back gym bleachers for $150,000.
Projects for 2024 include: replacing classroom doors for $100,000; and new dugouts for $40,000.
Projects for 2025 include: a multi-purpose building for $1 million.
“Our hope is that in the future we could put in a multi purpose facility that would house, for example, gymnastics ... and just to give us some additional practice facility,” Cassel said.
“But it’s not a definitive. It’s just something we put in there so that that allows us, when we do have some cash surplus, to be able to keep that cash designated in the event that down the road here, that project would become feasible and become a reality.”
