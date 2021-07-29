No injuries reported in Waterloo crash
WATERLOO — There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 6 near C.R. 24, according to the Waterloo Marshal’s Department.
Police said Randy L. Fox, 69, of the 2300 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was stopped to make a left turn onto C.R. 24 from the eastbound lane of U.S. 6. Bailey R. Schooley, 16, of Edgerton, Ohio, was traveling behind Fox’s vehicle. Police said Schooley pulled into the marked right side passing lane to pass the Fox vehicle and sideswiped the right rear of Fox’s 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Police estimated total damage to be between $1,001-$2,500. Schooley was issued a written warning for unsafe speed.
Motorcyclist injured after hitting tire in road
AUBURN — An Auburn motorcyclist suffered road rash after he struck a tire in the roadway and laid down his bike on S.R. 8 near Potter Drive just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Auburn Police said.
Cord R. Boltz, 27, of Auburn, told police he was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on S.R. 8 when he observed a spare tire in the road.
Boltz told police he ran over it with his motorcycle, causing him to lose control. Boltz said the bike wiggled for a distance before he laid it down on its left side in the road, sliding before coming to rest.
Police said Boltz suffered road rash to his right hand, lower right forearm, left hand, left upper arm, left thigh and lower leg area. He was transported by ambulance to Parkview DeKalb hospital.
Police estimated damage to Boltz’s motorcycle to be between $2,501-$5,000.
Police make 9 arrests
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made nine arrests July 26-28.
Robert Dewitt, 56, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. July 26 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Jenee Maurer, 27, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. July 27 by Auburn Police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Neely, 27, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. July 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Ryan Childers, 33, of Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. July 27 by Garrett Police on a LaGrange County warrant.
Derek Bailey, 44, of the 200 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. July 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Thomas Siebert, 71, of Grayson, Texas, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. July 27 by Butler Police on a federal warrant out of Texas.
Matthew Tremble, 30, of the 2000 block of Portage Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. July 28 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jake Lucero, 26, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Cruz Neely, 33, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
