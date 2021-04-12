Drivers treated after collision
AUBURN — One driver sustained an injury and the other was checked and treated by medics after a collision Saturday at 2:24 p.m. at 505 Touring Drive in west Auburn, the Auburn Police Department said.
Charity L. Strachan, 29, of Waterloo, complained of head pain. Jenna R. Peterson, 27, of Butler was evaluated. Neither was transported to a hospital.
Police said Strachan was facing westbound, turning left off Ley Drive and did not see another vehicle in the rain. Peterson was traveling eastbound on Ley Drive when her 2012 Kia Sorrento was struck in the left rear by Strachan’s 2019 Nissan Rogue.
Police estimated combined damage to the vehicles of $5,000 to $10,000.
Rear-end collision hurts driver
AUBURN — One driver was transported to a hospital after a rear-end collision Thursday at 11:03 a.m. on South Grandstaff Drive, south of 15th Street, the Auburn Police Department said.
An EMS ambulance took Jeffrey V. Frigo, 48, of Waterloo to an emergency room due to complaints of neck and back pain.
Police said both vehicles were traveling northbound when Frigo began turning into a drive. Curtis E. Spencer, 61, of Columbia City reportedly told police he looked down for a second, and his 2011 Subaru Outback collided with the rear of Frigo’s 2010 Toyota Sienna.
Police estimated combined damage of $2,500 to $5,000 to the vehicles.
