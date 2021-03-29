AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners will hire the county’s next planning and zoning administrator, as well as those in the future.
The commissioners voted Monday to change the procedure in which the county Plan Commission previously chose the administrator.
Commissioners already appoint all other non-elected county department heads, said Bill Hartman, president of the three-member Board of Commissioners.
“That was the only one we didn’t hire — and the Plan Commission’s not an elected board, of course. They are appointed by the commissioners,” Hartman said. “It just seemed like that was a little out of sync.”
Commissioners need to choose a new administrator because Chris Gaumer, who held that job since November 2016, gave the commissioners his two-week departure notice March 8. His final day on the job was March 19. He left to take a position in landscape architecture and urban design for the City of Fort Wayne Redevelopment Department.
The commissioners have been receiving resumes and will review candidates with the Plan Commission in a meeting Friday, Hartman said. The commission still will have an advisory role in the hiring process.
Hartman said he expects to hire someone next week after interviewing the top two or three candidates.
“We’ve got to get on this sooner than later, because we’re getting backlogged on projects,” he said. “People want to get their projects going.”
