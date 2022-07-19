AUBURN — With the 2021-22 campaign nearly wrapped up, United Way of DeKalb County administration staff and board is looking forward to the 2022-23 campaign and all of the good it will bring to DeKalb County.
Tyler Cleverly, executive director of United Way of DeKalb County and Mark Burnworth, resource development coordinator, highlighted the 2021-22 campaign season during Tuesday’s annual meeting at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
The local organization is well on its way to meeting its 2021-22 campaign goal of $675,000 with 81% pledges collected.
“It’s been a weird couple of years,” said Zach Lightner, board president.
He said the United Way of DeKalb County never stopped supporting the community and its non-profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With everything, the community keeps coming out and supporting the community and United Way,” Lightner said. “Tyler (Cleverly) is doing a phenomenal job. I want to thank Tyler and Mark for all their hard work over the past year.”
Cleverly said the United Way of DeKalb County is always looking to get new people involved in its various committees. He urged new members to find an area they were passionate about and join.
During the meeting, Cleverly spent a few minutes highlighting grant opportunities available for local nonprofits serving residents of DeKalb County. In 2021-22, the local United Way distributed $359,110 in grant money over four cycles on top of $125,438 in COVID-19 dollars it partnered with the Community Foundation of DeKalb County to distribute.
The first grant cycle for the 2022-23 fiscal year is currently open with an application deadline of Aug. 1. Grant dollars are distributed each quarter with the other deadlines being Nov. 1, Feb. 1, 2023 and April 1, 2023.
“We are looking to give out $500,000 in grant dollars,” he said. Those grant dollars, however, depend on the support the organization receives during its annual campaign, which kicks off Aug. 20 with a kickball tournament in Rieke Park at 11 am. This is the second year for the tournament. The 2022-23 campaign goal is $680,000.
Cleverly said the organization is working on getting the campaign goal back up to where it was pre-pandemic at $700,000.
Burnworth shared the successes of two additional events held this past year: the Power of the Purse event and Day of Caring.
Power of the Purse raised $26,742 after expenses with 303 tickets sold for the event. An additional $16,449 was raised at the event through a variety of other opportunities. This year’s event will be April 21, 2023.
The Day of Caring saw 577 volunteers tackle some 49 projects throughout DeKalb County. Burnworth said only five of the submitted 54 projects were not able to be completed because of cost or skill level. However, the United Way was able to fulfill the needs of those other five projects by connecting local residents with other agencies that could assist them. The 2022-23 Day of Caring is set for June 23.
Durnworth said he was pleased with the past year’s turnout, but urged anyone who hasn’t taken part in the event to plan on it in 2023.
“It takes all of us to make DeKalb County great,” Cleverly said.
Tuesday’s meeting began with Cleverly honoring nine-year board member, Nick Scheumann, who was stepping down from the board. He presented Scheumann with a token of appreciation for his years of service.
Cleverly left those in attendance Tuesday with one thought; “What have you done in the last year to drive change in DeKalb County?”
He said if you focus on that daily and take every day with a positive attitude, great things will come to DeKalb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.