Youth shooting sports teams enjoy successful season

ST. JOE — DeKalb County Youth Shooting Sports Foundation (DCYSSF) completed a very successful 2022 season.
Fourteen athletes attend the Indiana AIM State Shoot. The junior team of Reece Myers, Xander New, Clay Tucker, Clay Carnahan and Mason Wilson took first place with a score of 475. The sub junior team of Carson Carpenter, Trevin Carpenter, Scott McClintock, Cord Akey and Keaton Brown won first place with a score of 435. Marisa Shull received high overall Lady Singles with a score of 95. Reece Myers tied for high Overall Jr. with a score of 98, then proceeded into a shoot-off that placed him in third.
Eleven athletes attended the AIM Grand American in Sparta, Illinois. Reece Myers received third place for doubles B class.
At the Michigan fall team shoot for the Keith Heeg Memorial Championship events, the junior team received second with a score of 477. Tucker also had a score of 96 for handicap junior champion, and Keith Heeg singles C class with a 195. New was preliminary handicap junior champion with a score of 96, championship doubles junior with a score of 93, Keith Heeg singles overall event champion with a score of 198 and 100 straight in the shoot off.
Trap shooting is the discipline of shooting a clay pigeon target with a shotgun from one of five stations on a trap field. Participants also have opportunities to shoot skeet and sporting clays that include competitions for those disciplines. Due to the nature of the program, strict adherence to all rules is a requirement. Parents are welcome at all practices. Competitions are optional. The program is supported by the Friends of the NRA, Midway USA Foundation, and a recipient of the James Foundation’s Grant a Day for 2023.
DCYSSF will be holding registration meetings for the 2023 season on on March 1 and 8 at 6 p.m. at the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club, 5871 C.R. 60, St. Joe. Any youth, from age 9 to 22 may be eligible to join.
DCYSSF encompasses three groups: St. Joe Valley Conservation Club Youth Team and DeKalb High School and Eastside High School shotgun clubs. The meetings and practices are held at the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club. You do not have to have a shotgun to participate and loaner guns are available for use.
DCYSSF offers the opportunity to learn gun safety, develop skills for a lifelong sport, meet youth and seasoned shooters from area, and be part of a team that participates in competitions. Experienced coaches will guide participants to develop their skills as shooters.
The competition season starts in March and ends in August. The practices are Wednesday nights from 6-8 pm. Competitions typically are on weekends.
For further information, contact Dan Tucker at 466-2888 or Jason Haner at 449-1112.
