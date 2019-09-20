AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board will hold a public hearing on a campaign finance violation complaint filed by DeKalb County Democratic Party Chairman Charles Odier.
Odier field the compllaint against Wayne Madden, a Republican candidate for the Auburn City Council District 1 seat.
Odier is alleging Madden did not have disclaimers on his political signs, said DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright, an Election Board member . Madden, an incumbent, is facing an election challenge from Democrat Nora Schwartz.
The Election Board hearing will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Court at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
