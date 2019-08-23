FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College has announced students named to the summer 2019 dean’s list for the Fort Wayne campus and the Warsaw site.
The dean’s list, prepared and published each term, gives recognition to students who are degree-seeking; achieve a minimum 3.50 grade-point average in non-academic skills advancement courses with no grade lower than a C; earn six or more Ivy Tech credits during the semester; and have earned at least 12 non-academic skills advancement credits during their course of study.
DeKalb County students include:
Auburn: Joshua Hall;
Butler: Tara Eddy and Duane Hulbert;
Corunna: Darrell Snyder;
Garrett: Julie Bauman and Casey Pontius; and
Waterloo: Michael Rathburn.
