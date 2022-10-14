Matt Freeze, 45, Garrett
Education — High School Diploma, Journeyman Tool & Die Maker, (8) various Advanced 3D Modeling Certificates, Technical Trades Certificate.
Work/career experience — 10 years Tool & Die Maker/Lead Machine Builder, five years Machine Shop and Machine Build Manager, 10 years Mechanical Design Engineer.
Spouse/Children — Wife Jamie (Vogel) Freeze; children Madison Freeze 15, Mackenzie Freeze 9.
Hobbies — Hunting, Playing Golf, Reading Mystery Books, Playing sports with the family.
Volunteer/community leadership — President of Garrett Girls Softball for five years, Garrett Middle School Mentor one year and currently participating in second year, volunteer at County Line Garrett Church in different capacities.
Why are you running for school board?
I would like to make a positive difference in our community and school system. I would like to be on the forefront of change for the better in our school system and community.
What makes you the better/best candidate for the position?
I was one of five people that started a company from the ground up to eventually having close to a hundred employees. I have extensive knowledge in the complications of growing and improving a company much the same as a school system. I oversaw two sections of the company and managed roughly 20 employees.
I currently design equipment for major manufacturers and that takes a lot of imagination and thinking outside of the box. People who do this must provide a positive solution to a complicated task and create a machine that functions to specified conditions. I can bring that same out of the box thinking to school issues and provide a solution that possibly others have not thought of.
I’m also a very common-sense thinking individual that does not brush off challenges. I am usually very transparent in what I am thinking and speaking.
Goals, if elected?
1. My first goal would be to increase teacher pay and benefits. I would like to see what is holding the school back from providing a better compensation package than is offered currently. Determine if there is a way in the budget to improve this situation.
2. My second goal would be to also help improve budgets for after school activities including clubs and sports. Help raise coaching pay to an acceptable level and keep talented instructors and coaches for those activities.
3. My third goal would be to help lay the plans for the future of GKB. Our elementary school is very old and could be replaced. I know the current board is working on this and I think I could provide good support to the project.
4. My final goal would be to not only maintain but improve our school system for our students. Help provide a great institution in which they can learn and grow. This is whether they are college bound or looking for a technical trade.
What is the main challenge facing your school district in the coming year(s)?
Not only in the coming years but also currently, retaining and attracting talented teachers is a problem. There has been a large pool of teachers that have left GKB recently. Some have left for a variety of reasons, but I do feel there is an underlying issue for most of them. I believe we need to start fixing this problem first and then move to other issues for the future.
I can see not only an immediate but future issue being the mental well being of the students. Students in this age face all kinds of challenges that older generations did not have to deal with. An example would be cell phone usage and always being connected to everyone all the time. It opens a door for all kinds of bad situations, bullying, not sleeping at night, etc. We will have to make sure we have good programs to help and support our students mentally.
What can be done at the local level to retain and attract a talented teaching staff?
I feel it’s usually a mix of different items that creates an environment that will attract talented teachers. The first item would be raising the pay so that we are competitive with the surrounding schools. The second item would be providing better benefits packages for the teachers. In some cases, benefits can have a greater impact than just higher pay. The last item is providing a great work environment for the teachers. A culture where they feel supported and encouraged.
What can be done at the local level to cure the issue of a lack of substitute teachers?
I believe we must make some sort of incentive for them to want to substitute at Garrett. We absolutely need to be at the higher pay level to entice substitutes to our school. If they can go to another surrounding school and make more money, why wouldn’t they?
Do you feel our schools are doing enough to address school safety in today’s climate? If not what more can be done?
I don’t know that there is ever a situation where there is enough done. I do feel GKB schools have done a great job of making it as safe as they can. I do believe that we must stay vigilant because at the end of the day a criminal will find a way.
How should area schools address bullying issues within its walls and online?
Within the walls, I believe that video surveillance is an excellent way to capture these issues and situations. I also believe that staying consistent on punishment and having a zero-tolerance policy helps curb these situations. I feel that online is somewhat harder to police and that it takes not only the school system but the parents as well to tackle those problems. I think it’s important to handle the mental health of the student and have a great character development program for the student as well. All these combined could help to combat the situation.
Additional comments?
I believe there is always a need for improvements to any institution. I think we must strive in all we do to improve daily whether individually and professionally or as a school system or business. I would like to help drive and support the improvements to the best of my ability.
