Jermey Bowers, Republican
Candidate, District 4
1. Why should voters select you to serve as a member of the City Council?
My goals are to simply put, to help create a better city for our residence. I want to make life easier for the regular person.
I feel I can best do this by creating a beneficial working relationship with all branches of government within Auburn and to not alienate them. I feel I can improve the process, reduce government, and not increase it (as some of the current council members have proposed). If elected to District 4 City Council, I will use my experience in engineering, budgeting and business management to benefit the community.
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful council member?
I am a successful business owner. I have knowledge in budgeting, managing, designing and building. I deal with 48 different governments on rules and regulations on a daily basis within my engineering firm.
I am very knowledgeable in the areas of licensing, building codes and local rules within the states I am licensed in and can use these skills to help the city of Auburn. I am a problem solver and I am committed to a better Auburn.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
My main goal is to keep infrastructure a top priority. My goal is to listen and to act on what is best for the residents and the community. I would also like to continue the beatification within the downtown district to attract more people to this area. I also see a need to address a plan for the roads and maintaining the alleyways in our district. I would also like to push for a traffic study to address the traffic challenges that we are starting to see and will work with the mayor to get this done.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a candidate, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms regarding the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
This is a very biased question. The question is inherently negative. We as voters need to ask ourselves why this question was even asked?
So here is my take on the leadership changes. I am a structural engineer and work with thousands of building departments every year. The prior management in the building department were more than challenging to work with.
I have welcomed the new management in the building department. The management is courteous, professional, and straight forward. There is a procedure and rules within all departments. Mayor Ley felt obligated to make changes to these department heads. He had every right to make changes for the betterment of the community.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I grew up Waterloo. I live in district 4 with my two beautiful daughters. I am a DeKalb High School graduate. I earned my bachelor’s degree from Tri State University and my master’s degree from Trine University. I am a black belt with 20 years’ experience in teaching Martial Arts in the Auburn community. I started Bowers Engineering in 2011 and have been practicing Structural Engineering ever since.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
If elected I will be working for the citizens in my district. You can email me at bowers@auburncitycouncil.com or come see me anytime and I will be happy to answer any questions. We need your vote on May 2.
