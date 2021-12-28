WATERLOO — Lutheran Health Network has donated $500 of tourniquets to the DeKalb Central school district, ensuring that the district’s entire bus fleet will have a tourniquet on board.
District Director of Safety Austin Harrison explained that during this school year, all of the district’s bus drivers have received Stop the Bleed Training — the Indiana Department of Education’s recommended tourniquet-based program.
Harrison noted that five people in each of the district’s school buildings also are trained in Stop the Bleed.
As a member of the district’s safety team, Director of Transportation Renee Dawson realized the role that bus drivers might play in situations where a student might sustain an injury, Harrison said.
Working with the Auburn Fire Department, bus drivers learned how to apply a tourniquet and when a tourniquet would be appropriate to use.
“Essentially it can be something that can save a limb but also save a life,” Harrison said.
Dawson noted that if a bus driver had an accident in a rural area, it may take some time to get help. Also, if a driver was to come across an accident that had just happened involving significant injury, having the equipment and training could help in a situation where bleeding could either cost a limb or a life, Dawson added.
Lutheran Health Network’s donation means the district was able to obtain more than 80 tourniquets. That means the entire bus fleet has a tourniquet on board, in addition to being able to place other tourniquets strategically within other buildings throughout the district, Harrison said.
“We’re very fortunate to have a continued partner with Lutheran Helath Network,” Harrison said.
“This is certainly some training and equipment we hope we never have to use, but if we ever do, think of the difference that might make in a situation when your response might have been more delayed,” Dawson added.
