AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers has released the lineup for its annual Enthusiast Auction, April 22-23 at Kruse Plaza, south of Auburn.
The list of items for bidding includes pre-war automobiles, muscle cars, sports cars and classics and memorabilia, the auction company said.
The event will feature the second annual Enthusiast Tour, a classic car tour April 19-21 that will visit multiple invitation-only private collections and specialist automotive and dining stops in Indiana, before returning to Auburn for the Enthusiast Auction.
Pre-war autos in this year’s sale include a 1933 Chrysler Imperial CL, one of only five remaining examples built with custom LeBaron coachwork and, a winner of multiple awards including the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. A 1930 Cadillac Series 452 V-16 Roadster was originally purchased by Atwater Kent, one of the richest men in America, and has won more than 50 awards including Pebble Beach, Villa d’Este and the 21-Gun Salute in India.
A 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose Coupe and 1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible will be among the sale’s sports and muscle cars.
Celebrity-owned autos in the sale include a 1941 Lincoln Continental Coupe, gifted to screen star Rita Hayworth by Orson Welles in 1941 and owned for some 30 years, with well-documented history, to be offered at no reserve.
Also at no reserve, Worldwide will sell The Bill Sipko Collection, described as an eclectic selection of carefully curated cars acquired over a lifetime. It includes a 1932 Chrysler Imperial CH Eight Convertible Sedan, a 1955 Jaguar XK140 Roadster, a 1952 Muntz Jet with a Lincoln V-8 engine and Kurtis-race-car-inspired styling, and a recently restored 1912 Lambert Model 66C Touring, an early Indiana-built brass car.
“We’ve sold some absolutely stellar collections here in Auburn over the years, and we’re pleased to offer this hand-picked collection put together by the late Bill Sipko, a genuine all-round enthusiast, who truly embodies the spirit of what this event is all about,” said John Kruse, Worldwide’s principal and auctioneer.
The Enthusiast Auction at Kruse Plaza will be a live event, with alternative online and telephone bidding options for pre-registered bidders. General spectator admission is also available.
Worldwide announced in January that its long-standing Labor Day weekend sale, The Auburn Auction, will expand into a three-day event this September, open to spectators, with a marketplace of automotive lifestyle vendors and greatly increased auction offering.
