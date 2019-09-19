AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair returns to Auburn next week for a six-day run, Monday through Saturday, Sept. 28.
The fair’s giant midway will circle the courthouse square and spill into surrounding streets with carnival rides, food stands and games.
Around-the-clock activities at the fairgrounds near downtown will include horse shows, a contest of strength between teams of giant draft horses and judging of 4-H livestock.
A blocks-long merchants tent will offer merchandise and information about products and services.
Free entertainment each night traditionally draws crowds to the fair’s main stage, just southeast of the downtown square.
This year’s free concert performers are:
• Rick Derringer with Rekt on Wednesday. Derringer sang with the McCoys on their classic hit “Hang On Sloopy” and topped the charts in the 1970s with “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.” He produced the “Weird Al” Yankovic hits “Eat It” and “Fat.” Rekt, a favorite party band from DeKalb County, performs classic rock, blues, funk and hard rock.
• Kentucky Headhunters with The Band Cheyenne on Thursday. Kentucky Headhunters won a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1990 for “Pickin’ on Nashville.” The Band Cheyenne has opened for many Nashville recording artists and headlined festivals all over Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
• Megan Mullins and Paula Jo Taylor on Friday. Mullins, of Fort Wayne, won the Indiana State Fair Showmanship award at the State Fiddle Championship. She performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 14. Her first single, “Ain’t What It Used to Be,” peaked at No. 32 on the country music charts. Taylor has performed with Georgette Jones, Cledus T. Judd, Jeannie C. Riley, Roni Stoneman, Billie Jo Spears and Tammy Wynette. She plays lead guitar in the Taylors, a band she formed with her daughter, and performs regularly at Layla’s on Lower Broadway in Nashville.
• The Indigos with Cougar Hunter and School of Rock Fort Wayne on Saturday. The Indigos, from Muncie, are an eight-member band with a full horn section that combines rock, indie, modern pop, jazz, groove, alternative, and blues music. Cougar Hunter captures the essence of glam rock in the 1980s.
The stage opens Monday night with the Miss DeKalb County competition. Tuesday evening brings performances by choirs from DeKalb County schools.
The complete fair schedule:
Monday
8 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit Show, Show Barn
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds
10 a.m. — Draft Horse Halter Classes, Show Ring, fairgrounds
4 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown
4-8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds
4 p.m. — 4-H Goat Show, Show Barn
5 p.m.— Saddle Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds
7 p.m. — Miss DeKalb County Queen Parade, downtown
8 p.m. — Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant, Main Stage
Tuesday
8 a.m. — 4-H Swine Show, Show Barn
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds
10 a.m. — Draft Horse, Pony, and Mule Ground Drive, Show Ring, fairgrounds
Noon to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds
1 p.m. — Judging of 4-H crops, Exhibit Hall
3 p.m. — 4-H Poultry Show, Show Barn
3 p.m. — Draft Harness and Hitch Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds
4 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown
6 p.m. — Elementary Choir Show, Main Stage
7:30 p.m. — High School Choir Show, Main Stage
Wednesday
9 a.m. — 4-H Dairy, Show Barn
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds
Noon to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds
Noon — Old Settlers Lunch, Auburn First United Methodist Church
1:30 p.m. — Old Settlers Day Program, First United Methodist Church
3 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown
4 p.m. — 4-H Beef Show, Show Barn
5 p.m. — Saddle Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds
7 p.m. — Scout Parade, downtown
7 p.m. — REkT and Rick Derringer in concert, Main Stage
Thursday
8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Homemakers Day Activities, Exhibit Hall
8:15-9 a.m. — Enter muffin contest, Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. — “Use By” and Expiration Dates with Angela Sorg, Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. — Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds
10 a.m. — Essential Oils with Misty Grubb, Exhibit Hall
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds
11 a.m. — DeKalb County History with county historian John Bry, Exhibit Hall
12:15 p.m. — Muffin contest awards, Exhibit Hall
1 p.m. — Draft Horse Fun Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds
2 p.m. — 4-H Dairy Show, Show Barn
4 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown
4 p.m. — 4-H Sheep Show, Show Barn
6 p.m. — Draft Pony Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds
7 p.m. — The Band Cheyenne and The Kentucky Headhunters in concert, Main Stage
Friday
9 a.m. — Mini Horse Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds
9 a.m to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds
9:45 a.m. — Pet Parade judging, 14th and Jackson streets
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Carnival open, $15 wristband, downtown
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds
10:45 a.m. — Pet Parade, downtown
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Magic 4 U by D.V. Dillinger, Midway
11 a.m. — Yoder the Juggler, James Cultural Plaza
11 a.m. — 4-H Livestock Auction, Show Barn
4 p.m. — Mini Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds
5 p.m. — Saddle Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds
5 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown
7 p.m. — Supreme Showman Contest, Show Barn
7 p.m. — Paula Jo Taylor & the Mama Tried Band and Megan Mullins with Side Piece in concert, Main Stage
Saturday
9 a.m. — Indiana Physical Therapy 5K Walk/Run, starts at corner of Indiana Avenue and Michigan Avenue
10 a.m. — Grand Finale Parade, downtown
11 a.m. to closing — Carnival open, $25 wristband, downtown
11 a.m to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds
Noon — ATV Expo, fairgrounds
Noon to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds
6 p.m. — Garden tractor pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds
6 p.m. — Premiere Showmanship Contest, Show Barn
6 p.m. — Grand Finale Parade awards, Main Stage
6:30 p.m. — School of Rock, Cougar Hunter and The Indigos in concert, Main Stage
