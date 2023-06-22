Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 16-20, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Cayla Morgan, 32, of the 10400 block of Covington Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. June 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (resisting law enforcement while using a vehicle and theft, both Level 6 felonies).
Michael Dennison, 29, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. June 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Mansfield, 47, of the 600 block of West Bellefontaine Road, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. June 16 by Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, both Level 6 felonies.
Ivy Cox, 21, of the 100 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. June 18 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication and disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors.
Brock Munsey, 25, of the 1300 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested at 2 a.m. June 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Kyle Bryant, 20, of the 200 block of C.R. 34, Avilla, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. June 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging intimidation, a Level 6 felony and interference with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chester Montgomery, 31, of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. June 19 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and failure to make report, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brenden Brown, 20, of the 200 block of East State Street, North Judson, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. June 20 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Shidler, 37, of the 700 block East, C.R. 200 South, Winamac, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. June 20 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
