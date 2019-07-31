AUBURN — Two drivers suffered injuries in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 69 near Auburn, Indiana State Police said.
The crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes, just north of exit 326 (C.R. 11-A).
Police said 2007 Lexus passenger vehicle, pulling a utility trailer, crashed into three other vehicles that were stopped in traffic, backed up by construction traffic. Robert L. Suter, 79, of Dayton, Ohio, was driving the Lexus
The Lexus ran into the rear of a 2007 Ford Edge driven by Jeffrey Cook, 46, of Michigan and a 2019 Chevy Suburban driven by Renee Raddatz-Koven, 46, Michigan. Police said Raddatz-Koven apparently was transported to the DeKalb Health hospital in Auburn with unspecified injuries.
The Lexus then struck a silver 2010 Chrysler van driven by Brian Quarcini, 63, of Scottsburg, causing minimal damage to the vehicle and no injury to the driver.
After impact with the three vehicles, the Lexus and trailer continued off the roadway to the right, down into a ditch. Suter was entrapped and injured in the Lexus. He had to be extricated by the Auburn Fire Department.
The Lexus and trailer, the Ford Edge, and the Suburban all were total losses, police estimated. The Chrysler van was drivable after the crash. Avilla Motors Works handled the removal and cleanup of the scene.
Traffic on the interstate was completely shut down for nearly two hours, police said.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the interstate closure, and DeKalb EMS and the Auburn Fire Department assisted state police at the crash scene.
