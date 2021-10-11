AUBURN — Theodore W. Rieke would be proud of the company he started 100 years ago, his grandson said Saturday.
Rieke Corp. of Auburn celebrated its centennial Saturday with a party for some 400 employees, retirees and guests at Kruse Plaza south of the city.
“They worked awfully hard back in the early days to start this thing, and they would certainly be proud of where it is today,” said Eric Rieke, grandson of founder Theodore W. Rieke and son of past president Glenn Rieke.
“It’s truly amazing how one man’s innovative closure … back in 1921, has shaped us into this remarkable company we are today,” said Fabio Salik, who became president of parent company TriMas Packaging last year.
From a single plant in Auburn, its first and largest production facility, Rieke has grown to more than 21 locations around the world, with six in the United States, generating more than $500 million in annual revenue.
Rieke develops and manufactures specialty dispensing and closure applications for five primary end markets — beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical and industrial.
The company’s more than 2,200 employees include 218 at its Auburn plant on West 7th Street and 46 employees at Hamilton.
Eric Rieke worked for the company for more than 30 years, retiring in 2001. He noted that the Rieke Corp. Foundation, started by Glenn Rieke in 1960s, has donated more than $2 million to charities in the community. In recognition of one gift this year, October is Rieke Recognition Month at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Rieke employees, families and retirees are entitled to free admission to the museum in October, he said.
Representing Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, city attorney W. Erik Weber presented a 100-year award to the company.
Weber noted that the Rieke family and company made Rieke Park possible. He described the city’s largest park as “a fantastic and wonderful facility for the community — something that would have never happened without the support of Rieke … the company … the Rieke family.”
Weber added, “It’s awesome that when you drive into Auburn, the Rieke company is still the gateway to the city of Auburn.”
He told the employees and retirees, “Rieke could never be where they are today, as a global company, without the years and years of service of the good people like you, right here in Auburn, where this company got started, where this company grew, and where this company flourished. … The city of Auburn is very, very proud of all of you.”
“Companies that are 100 years young are few and far between,” Salik said. “It’s a great accomplishment that we have made it this far — and we would not be where we are today without the contributions made by each and every one of you.” He announced that a gift box would be presented to each employee and retiree.
Salik delivered a message from Thomas Amato, president and chief executive officer of Tri-Mas, saying Rieke employees should feel pride on the occasion of the 100th anniversary.
Salik said the company’s founders also would be proud of its plans for the future.
“We are really planning to expand Rieke … to make this company even stronger and even more successful in the market,” Salik said, adding, “We are intending to launch some very innovative pumps” that will be “a big hit in the market.”
