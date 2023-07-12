Garrett native competes in national baking contest

PORT HURON, Mich. — Garrett native and Baker College Culinary Institute of Michigan of Port Huron student Maya Van Buskirk competed in the SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia
As a Michigan state champion in baking and pastry arts, Van Buskirk had a top 10 finish, placing eighth in the Culinary Arts College/Post-Secondary category.
With coaches Chef Paula Recinella and Chef Karlee Valley alongside, Van Buskirk had tremendous support that eased the stress prior to the competition.
“Baker College did so much to prepare me for this competition,” Van Buskirk said. “I had all the resources needed to practice the competition curriculum until I felt confident in my work. Not only were ample resources provided for practice, but also ample time from my advisors and mentors were provided that got me through this competition.”
Known as the “largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce,” the five-day leadership and skills conference brought more than 15,000 attendees and more than 6,500 of the best career and technical education students in the nation together to showcase their talents on a national level. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/post-secondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
Being critiqued on many skills including sanitation practices, entree appearance, creativity, and degree of difficulty, students were able to gain knowledge and constructive criticism from judges, other competitors and advisers. Participants were required to create their own menus using fundamental cooking techniques and were evaluated on organization, knife skills, food safety, quality and flavor of their prepared items and more.
Van Buskirk, who earned an associate in applied science in baking and pastry, is currently in the culinary arts program, and hopes to one day have a culinary career that includes travel.
Founded in 1911, Baker College is one of Michigan’s largest, private, not-for-profit universities with campuses across the state of Michigan and online. The Muskegon and Port Huron baking and pastry program and culinary program are accredited by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation Accrediting Commission (ACFEFAC). Graduates are eligible to become certified pastry culinarians upon graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.