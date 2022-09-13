AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council took time Tuesday to honor a long-time servant to the community, Don Kaufman, who passed away July 9, 2022.
With his family present, including his wife, Judith and their five children, DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring read a proclamation in his honor.
Over his 15 years of governmental service, Kaufman held many positions as a DeKalb County Commissioner and drainage board member. He was also a chairman of the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District and a member of the Hamilton School District Board.
The proclamation said he “exhibited his vision and commitment to the care of those less fortunate and in need of housing with his support and leadership of the operation of Sunny Meadows Residential Facility at the County Farm.”
He was a leader in the agricultural community and active in overseeing the leasing of the County Farm’s ground.
“Kaufman further showed his vision and commitment to the citizens of DeKalb County in his support of the County Airport Development to one of the leading general aviation airports in the state, and supporting local economic development with the creation and funding of our local Economic Development Organizations,” the proclamation reads.
It goes on to say he was instrumental in attracting new industry, including the Family Dollar and Walmart distribution facilities to the county.
While focusing his attention on local government, Kaufman operated his own farm in Waterloo and founded Kaufman Well Drilling Inc.
In signing the proclamation, which was unanimously approved by the DeKalb County Council and DeKalb County Commissioners, Sept. 12-13 are official days of mourning for Kaufman and flags are ordered to be flown at half-mast.
In opening Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman David Yarde said Kaufman was a “great councilman and good friend of the county” during his opening prayer.
He went on to say after the reading of the proclamation, “I had the honor and pleasure to serve with him. He was a gentleman at all times. He always looked out for his constituents and did his homework…always knowing what was going on. It was an honor to serve with him, he was a great role model.”
Ring said although the two didn’t always see eye-to-eye, they could always work things out together and sometimes agree to disagree.
“We could discuss things and still walk away friends,” Ring said.
