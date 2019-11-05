AUBURN — Auburn firefighters responded Monday at 9:42 p.m. to a report of smoke in a home at 215 Iwo St.
Firefighters arrived at 9:46 p.m. to find smoke throughout the one-story residence. A female resident already was outside.
A quick search found the source of the smoke in a crawlspace where insulation and wiring were burning. The fire was extinguished without any issues, said Deputy Chief Doug Cox. Firefighters set up fans to remove the smoke from the residence.
A family dog and cat were rescued and given to the homeowner, Karen Bueker.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters declared the situation under control at 10:33 p.m. and returned to their station at 11 p.m.
