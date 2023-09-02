AUBURN — No rules.
That’s what Chris Combs of Garrett especially enjoys about his 1925 Rat Rod.
The custom built vehicle is supercharged, comes with a boat motor and represents a combination of about 10-12 vehicles, he said.
Combs brought his 1925 Rat Rod, along with a 1923 T-bucket to Friday’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Downtown Cruise-In.
“It’s a work of art. It’s the builder’s imagination and own creation,” he said.
Combs acquired the parts for his vehicle at swap meets, from friends and by “digging,” he said.
“There are no rules. You can make it what you want,” Combs added.
Virgil Hughes of Waterloo also was proud to show off his Rat Rod, which was comprised of parts including a 1942 Ford, a 1937 Studebaker bed, a Chevy engine, a 1938 Ford grille and 1938 Chevy headlights.
A 15-gallon beer keg serves as the Rat Rod’s gas tank.
“I had to go to a lot of swap meets,” Hughes said with a smile. “I started out with a body and frame, adding to it.”
Ron Gall of Garrett brought his 1968 AMC AMX to Friday’s event.
He bought the car in 1977 and it sat in a garage for about 16 years before work on restoring it began.
The vehicle features a paint job in matador red.
Gall said he drives it as often as he can.
“It’s made to be driven,” he added.
Mandi Smith of Auburn found a place in the shade behind a 1960 Chevy Apache she and her husband, Kristopher, own. In the bed of the truck was a pedal car made by her husband.
“It was something he came up with himself,” she said of the pedal car design.
Smith said her husband purchased the truck 20 years ago and completely restored it, returning the vehicle’s paint color to an original shade of turquoise.
“We drive it every day. It’s the best-running vehicle we have!” she quipped.
Friday’s event welcomed vehicles of all ages, makes, models and colors.
A 1962 Miller-Meteor Cadillac hearse-ambulance combination attracted plenty of attention. The vehicle was built by Miller-Meteor Division, Wayne Corp., of Piqua, Ohio.
Vehicles quickly filled the DeKalb County Courthouse square and downtown area once the gates to parking opened at 10 a.m.
Events continued Friday evening downtown with the Sundaes on Friday ice cream social and a cruise-in concert with live music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.