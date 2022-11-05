Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
10:15 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, closed executive session to perform evaluations, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
2 p.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety and Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, joint meeting, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St., to discuss the Auburn Essential Services Expansion Project.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall, 1312 W. Quincy St.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss upcoming school board agenda items.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.