AUBURN — An Auburn man is facing multiple criminal charges in a case where he is accused of promising to perform mechanical services, charging customers, and neither performing the contract or filing liens against the customers.
Timothy G. Lockwood, 66, of the 2000 block of North Main Street, was arrested Sunday on charges of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony; fraud, a Level 6 felony; forgery, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
In a police affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court II, Auburn Police Department Detective Aaron Quick said on June 8, he was contacted by Auburn Police Captain Sean Miller who stated he had responded to a fraud complaint at Classic City Motor Sports, 110 Fulton St., Auburn.
Miller said a man had taken his snowmobile to Classic City Motor Sports for motor repairs in May 2021. The man reported he was promised a date of repair by owner/mechanic Lockwood, to be completed by December 2021. The man reported he made multiple attempts to contact Lockwood between May and October 2021. The man reported that in October, he received a text message from Lockwood referencing motor repairs to be performed on the snowmobile and subsequently was charged $1,400 for parts to rebuild the motor, the affidavit said.
The man claimed that in November 2021, he had another discussion with Lockwood about missing parts that needed to be purchased for the motor. The man decided to purchase a new motor due to the expense of having to purchase the missing parts, the affidavit said. The man’s credit card was charged $2,990 for the new motor. The man made the agreement over the phone, but never signed a work order, the affidavit said.
The man reported that after the new motor was purchased, he tried to stay in contact with Lockwood via text and stopping at the business, with limited success.
He told police that Lockwood made himself unavailable and would not keep in contact with the man to give information regarding the repair status.
During the time period between November 2021 and March 2022, the man said Lockwood told him there still were missing parts for the snowmobile. The man told police he was skeptical about the claim, due to Lockwood having already inventoried the parts during the first line of work completed, and no further parts were needed at that time, the affidavit said.
On March 29, 2022, the man reversed the charges on his credit card after multiple failed attempts to contact Lockwood. The man reported that on April 4, Lockwood contacted him via text and showed additional parts purchased, without the man’s direction, totaling $1,754.95. The man reportedly went to Classic City Motor Sports three to four times to attempt to contact Lockwood. However, he found the business to be locked and the blinds drawn, the affidavit said.
The man told police that on June 1 or 2, he received a lien in the mail from Lockwood totaling $10,484, with a breakdown showing fees for labor, material and storage, according to the affidavit. Quick said he spoke to someone from the Indiana Lien company that is responsible for processing mechanic liens and was told that Lockwood is not able to file a mechanic’s lien on snowmobiles, ATVs or any other vehicle classified under “off road,” the affidavit said.
Quick said he met with Lockwood on June 22 and explained that the Auburn Police Department had taken multiple complaints from his customers who had similar experiences, the affidavit said.
Quick said he requested to see the paperwork associated with the man’s snowmobile and Lockwood showed him a portion of the documentation that was in a file.
Quick said several of the documents had the man’s signature that appeared to have been digitally placed. Lockwood told Quick he placed the signature on documents using an Excel program. Quick said he asked Lockwood if he had the man’s consent to use his signature and Lockwood said he did not and does it so that he can keep track of the work orders, according to the affidavit.
On June 28, Quick said, he interviewed a man who said he had helped Lockwood out at Classic City Motor Sports about three times a week for the past two years. The man told Quick he observed Lockwood refuse to answer his door, knowing he had a customer who wanted to speak to him, the affidavit said.
The man told Quick that Lockwood would be quiet and wait until they left. The man said Lockwood would make comments about customers not getting their machine back because they owed him money, according to the affidavit.
“It should be noted that Timothy Lockwood has approximately 30 law enforcement incidents over multiple years that show a similar pattern of behavior of promising to perform mechanical services, charging customers, and neither performing the contract or filing claims or liens against the customers,” Quick said.
“There have also been an abnormal amount of lost property and thefts reported from customer property being taken from Classic City Motor Sports’ care and control.”
In the affidavit, Quick alleged that Lockwood creates a false or misleading statement and or impression to his customers that he will complete a mechanical job and either will not complete it on time or will claim he is owed money and will not give the machine back to the customer.
“Through the course of my investigations, I have found that Timothy Lockwood has been civilly sued on several occasions and has outstanding judgements against him for consistent behaviors,” Quick said.
During a police search of the business premises on June 30, a shredder full of shredded paper was located. Several documents also were recovered that appeared to be forged with digitally placed signatures, according to the affidavit.
Another man identified as a victim was interviewed on June 23. An alleged incident was reported to Waterloo Police in 2018, involving Lockwood’s prior business name, “I-69 Powersports,” located at 2901 U.S. 6, Waterloo.
The second man told police he brought his 1956 Porsche Speedster and golf cart to Lockwood for repair in 2017. He said Lockwood made empty promises to him about getting his vehicles repaired and returned. The man told police Lockwood failed to repair the vehicle and both were returned in pieces after the man civilly sued Lockwood in June 2019, according to the affidavit.
With the return, the Porsche engine and transmission were missing and in their place was a “junk” engine and transmission from another vehicle, well below the standard quality consistent with a 1956 Porsche, the man told police.
The man estimated the engine and transmission were valued at about $9,000-$10,000 by themselves, the affidavit said.
A third person was identified as a potential victim. He told police that he had to pay $1,000 to get his 1999 jet ski and on completion of the repairs, it still did not work, the affidavit said.
Quick said several other potential victims have been identified and, in some cases, have been contacted. The investigation is ongoing and other victims may be added, Quick said in the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.