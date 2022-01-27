AUBURN — Two more candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for the Indiana State Senate District 14 seat.
Ron Turpin and Denny Worman filed declarations of candidacy with the Indiana Election Division Jan. 19, seeking to fill the seat currently filled by Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who has announced he will retire at the end of his current term. They join Tyler Johnson, who filed as a candidate on Jan. 6.
Filing for local offices at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office recently were Republicans Natalie DeWitt, Republican convention delegate; Erick Nickerson, Troy Township board member; and Bruce Laub, Spencer Township board member.
Democrat David S. Albright filed as a candidate for Richland Township board member.
The deadline to register as a primary candidate is noon on Feb. 4.
