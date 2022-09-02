AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department, supported by DeKalb County Homeland Security and the Dayspring Community Church, will host a drive-through, free flu vaccine clinic and food drive on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
The vaccine available will be for adults only, age 18 and older.
A quadrivalent vaccine will be administered. Vaccinations will be given until 2 p.m. or until the supply is gone. Participants will drive through a series of stations, receive their vaccination in the arm and drive away. Visitors are reminded to wear short sleeves for the vaccination. For those interested, freewill donations of canned goods, non-perishable food items or cash will be collected for the St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen in Garrett.
For those who are unfamiliar with the Point of Distribution site being used for this clinic, it is a similar layout to what was used during the health department’s COVID vaccine clinics. Versions of it are often used during emergency situations to distribute medications, supplies, etc. The goal is to have as many people as possible come through the POD for their flu shot. Familiarity with the set up will only make our county more prepared for an actual emergency, organizers said.
The health department and homeland security will work together during the clinic to roll out all of their preparedness equipment. The drive-through clinic will allow them to make sure everything is in good working order. Staff and volunteers will have an opportunity to practice preparedness for the day.
The health department is also hosting additional free flu-only vaccine clinics. Vaccine will be administered at the DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., to anyone age 6 months and older. These are walk-in clinics and vaccine will be administered until the supply is gone.
Clinics will take place: Oct. 10, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-6 p.m.; Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, 1:30-6 p.m.; and Oct. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m.
The health department also will offer routine immunizations for the under-insured, Medicaid recipients, Alaska natives or Native American Indians, by appointment only.
Clinics will take place: Sept. 21, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; Sept. 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; Oct. 4, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; Oct. 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; Oct. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; and Oct. 26, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.
Call 925-2220 for an appointment.
