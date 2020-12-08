HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools will host the third annual Gingerbread Event Saturday, Dec. 19.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be in a drive-through format. Pre-constructed houses will be provided in free kits, ready to be decorated at home.
Reservations are required by Dec. 16. Call or text Chante Hurraw at 316-5253 to reserve a kit.
