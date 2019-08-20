INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has announced the second round of Community Development Block Grants for 2019 is open.
The following programs are accepting applications this round: Main Street revitalization, public facilities, stormwater improvements and wastewater/drinking water.
The instructions and other materials can be found at in.gov/ocra/cdbg.
Proposals and applications will be completed and submitted via the new Indiana Electronic Grants Management System, which can be accessed at indianaegms.force.com/Grants. Only a certified grant administrator in good standing is able to start and submit an application. However, community members and key stakeholders can access the application to make edits in the system. Training on the new Indiana Electronic Grants Management System will completed by the end of August.
Round two proposals are due at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Final applications are due at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Awards announced on Jan. 9, 2020.
Funding for all of the CDBG programs comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered by OCRA. The state of Indiana distributes CDBG funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects such as improving infrastructure, downtown revitalization, public facilities improvements, and economic development.
