EDON, Ohio — Rosemary Nester of Edon, Ohio will celebrate her 93rd this Friday.
She and her late husband Otis Nester raised four sons: Bill (Deb) Nester, Randy (Ruth) Nester, Dave Nester and Milt (Deb) Nester.
Mrs. Nester enjoys spending time with her family, doing word searches and daily devotional and scripture readings with friends.
Birthday wishes are welcome and can be sent to: 2630 C.R. H, Edon, OH 43518.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.