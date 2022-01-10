AUBURN — The progress of a proposed new DeKalb County Jail became a topic for short discussion during Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson brought the topic forth to clear some public sentiment on the project after comments were made at a Saturday event.
Sanderson said on Saturday a comment was made about the commissioners’ progress on the jail.
With 95% of the architectural work done, the big hurdle is funding the project with an estimated cost of $28 million.
“We have definitely done a lot, down to picking the color of the brick on the outside,” Sanderson said.
The jail committee has worked with architects from Elevatus architectural firm of Fort Wayne on the design of the building to be placed adjacent to DeKalb County Corrections on the west end of Auburn off of S.R. 8.
The proposed drawings show a 56,180-square-foot facility with 240 beds, an administration area, interview rooms, storage, training room, offices, a multi-purpose area, physical training room, clerical spaces, a squad room and an armory.
With the design work complete, the commissioners and DeKalb County Council must come together on a plan for funding the project, something that has been discussed since the new jail was proposed nearly a year ago.
In January 2021, a jail committee was formed within the county to work on plans for the project.
The existing jail opened in the mid-1980s on East 8th Street, one block east of the courthouse. It has been overcrowded for several years, with the county paying jails in Noble and Steuben counties to house overflow inmates.
The jail also has been plagued by structural problems, in part due to settling caused by unstable soils at its location near the floodplain of Cedar Creek, which flows one block to the east.
During meetings in June 2021, funding for the project was discussed by both the commissioners and council, with no clear plan in place.
One suggestion for paying for the new jail is to increase the county’s Correctional Facilities Income Tax rate from 0.13% to 0.2%, which was discussed during a DeKalb County Council meeting on June 7, 2021. Previous estimates said that would raise about $750,000 per year to be used for the future jail.
An ordinance to increase the tax was put forth at the June 7 meeting by Council President Rick Ring, but didn’t go any farther due to a lack of a second by the council. It was brought up a second time later in 2021, but voted down by the council 6-1.
At that time, the council members said they wanted to see plans of the new building before moving forward.
“It’s something that we need to utilize in order to pay for that jail,” Ring said at the time he brought the ordinance forth. “Whether that jail’s done this year, next year, or the following year, we need to have that money set aside.”
Financing the jail has also raised red flags at commissioners’ meetings as Commission President William Hartman and Sanderson stated during a June meeting that they didn’t support the building of the jail at that time because of the soaring construction costs.
Sanderson said when community corrections was built in 2017, the plan put in place by the commission at that time was to wait until 2027 to build the new jail when the community corrections bond is paid off.
At that time, Commissioner Mike Watson said he does not believe jail construction costs will come down if the county waits.
Currently, there are several ongoing jail projects within the state.
During Monday’s meeting, Sanderson said, “We don’t want to overburden the taxpayers of DeKalb County.”
During discussion of the issue, Sanderson said, now is the time for the commissioners and council to think outside of the box when it comes to financing the new jail.
Another option he brought forth was paying off the current bond early by raising the Jail LIT tax to 0.2% and using the extra money to pay off the community corrections bond. The county would then in turn be able to utilize the entire 0.2% toward the new jail. The additional tax revenue could pay off the bond in three and a half years over the current six.
“During that time, we could also start on the infrastructure for the new jail,” he added.
He went on to say that it is imperative that the commissioners and council begin working together on the issue.
Another possible funding source for the project is the utilization of a portion of the county’s $8.4 million it received in American Rescue Plan dollars.
Commissioner Watson suggested Monday that he would like to see a true cost of the project, to better help the county plan its funding options.
In wrapping up the discussion on Monday, DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said, “on behalf of the sheriff’s office and my employees, we appreciate the dialogue you had today.”
