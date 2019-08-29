AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Devin J. Fingleton of the 400 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 820 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for two years and was fined $1.
Michael K. Green of Colonial Drive, Edgerton, Ohio, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 15 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Brandon J. Smith of the 700 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on community corrections, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jonathan E. Van of the 3700 block of West Fort Wayne Street, Columbia City, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Robert Alvarado of the 0900 block of C.R. 8, Corunna, was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Pearl Coleman of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, with credit for 114 days she served while the case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Once a group-home placement becomes available, the remaining sentence will be suspended and she will be placed on probation with the condition that she comply with the home’s recommendations and rules. She was fined $1.
