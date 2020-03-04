AUBURN — The 2020 Annual Friends of Eckhart Public Library, Inc., board meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 17, from 6:30-8 p.m., in the Eckhart Public Library Assembly Room.
Business, including the newly slated board, will be presented to the public. This year's guest speaker will be Chuck Knox, project manager of the Eckhart Public Library, who will speak on the construction and restoration of the main library.
