COVID vaccination
clinic is Aug. 22
AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in DeKalb County.
This will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
This clinic will have bivalent Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and up and bivalent Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and up.
Flu vaccine will also be available.
Walk-ins are welcome.
