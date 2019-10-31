Nora Schwartz is seeking election to the Auburn Common Council seat representing District 1 in northeast Auburn. Only residents of the district will vote in the election.
Schwartz, 38, a Democrat, is making her first bid for elected office.
Raised in Waterloo, Schwartz graduated with honors from DeKalb High School in 2000. She enlisted in the Air Force National Guard during her senior year of high school and served for six years with the 122nd Fighter Wing at Fort Wayne, reaching the rank of staff sergeant. She traveled overseas with the Air Force several times, including tours of duty to Kuwait in 2001 and 2002.
Schwartz earned a bachelor’s degree in communications at Indiana University-Purdue University in Fort Wayne. She lived in Utah six years for her husband Tim’s job with Nucor Building Systems. During that time, she earned a master’s degree in curriculum development from Weber State University and gained her teaching license.
She taught in Utah before her family returned to Auburn in 2011. She then taught language arts at DeKalb Middle School for five years, leaving to raise the couple’s children.
One year ago, she became area development manager for Junior Achievement in DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Garrett school districts and Steuben and LaGrange counties.
“I manage the boards, I manage the budgets, and I am in charge of all of the events,” she said about her role. “I really love it, because it’s a nice bridge between being in the business world and working with students, because Junior Achievement is all about teaching financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurial skills to students from kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade.”
After her teaching career, she said, “I really started opening up my doors for volunteering, being very involved in our community. … I’m on lots of other boards, and I have just had all these opportunities I feel have led me to this point of taking on a higher level of leadership, of city council,” she said.
Schwartz has volunteered with Tri Kappa, the DeKalb Health Bloom Conference, Auburn Main Street, TLC Preschool and James R. Watson Elementary School PTO and wants city government to support such organizations.
“I’m excited to see Auburn’s growth,” Schwartz said. “The downtown area is much more vibrant. There’s things happening. It’s exciting to watch new businesses come into downtown.
“I want to help market Auburn to other communities, to other people. I think it’s really important for us to let people know what’s happening here. I think a place is what you make of it,” she added. “I want people to understand that Auburn is such a wonderful, beautiful place. … We are such givers, and we want to take care of one another, and that’s what I want people to see and to feel when they come to Auburn.”
Schwartz has attended most city council meetings over the past year.
“I think we need to be listening to our community’s needs as a city council,” she said. “I want to make sure that our town is in the know of what’s happening at our meetings.”
If elected, she said, “want to make sure that our different departments are funded properly. I want to make sure that our parks and rec department is staying on top of things that are happening in our community — listening to the needs of our community.”
In deciding the future of neighborhood parks, she said, “I think we need reach out to those neighbors. … What do they want to see happen to the parks, and is that something we can accomplish?”
She said she also wants to ensure “our fire department and police department are fully funded” and “that our gateways are a welcoming source, because that is people’s first view of our community.”
For visitors to Auburn, she said, “If their first view is just fast-food alley, is that what want people to see? No. We want them to come downtown. We want them to see our square. We want them to see our murals that are going up. We want them to see our people and our friendly personalities that we have here.”
Transparency is important for city government, Schwartz said.
“I think our leadership should be people that we see leading,” she said. “There’s also no women sitting on city council. … I think our government should also represent it’s people. I don’t feel like, right now, that is what’s happening.”
Schwartz added, “I am a person of action. I’m not going to sit around and wait for someone else to do it. I’ve always been one of those people who’s said, ‘Why not me? Why can’t it be me?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.