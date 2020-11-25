AUBURN — The Auburn Coat and Glove Drive is underway and will continue through Dec. 11.
The drive is collecting new or gently used coats and new gloves and hats to be donated to local families. Cash donations also will be accepted to help purchase new coats.
Donated coats must be cleaned, dried and placed in bags. Bags can be acquired at Catholic Charities/RSVP in the 100 block of West 5th Street.
Donations may be taken to The Atrium Marketplace, Catholic Charities/RSVP, United Way of DeKalb County, PNC Bank and Littlejohn Auctions.
The drive is sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street, Catholic Charities and Indiana Volunteers. Chairpersons are Tyler Cleverly of the United Way of DeKalb County and Jim Littlejohn of Littlejohn Auctions.
