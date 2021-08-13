FORT WAYNE — Citing uncertainties stemming from a resurgence of COVID-19 and its Delta variant, and working from an abundance of caution for all involved, founding partners Purdue University Fort Wayne and Parkview Health announced they have postponed Tapestry 2021 until next spring.
“Focusing on what’s in the best interest of those participating in all aspects of the event, it has been decided to change our September date to April 2022,” announced Kim Boyce, Tapestry project manager.
“Throughout its months-long planning process, the safety of our community has been the number one priority of the Tapestry Steering Committee,” added Boyce. “This group has remained up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 status in northeast Indiana through both the Indiana and Allen County departments of health. It has also consulted with local health care professionals as well as those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and recognized the responsible decision was to defer this year’s event until next spring.”
Tapestry is developing refund, donation and roll-over options for those who have already purchased tickets or sponsorships for the 2021 event. Tapestry personnel will contact all those impacted by the date change.
For more information, visit the Tapestry website or contact the Tapestry office at 481-6854 or tapestry@pfw.edu.
