AUBURN — A ceremony marking the dedication of Sunny Meadows Memorial Gardens cemetery took place Friday on C.R. 40, just west of Sunny Meadows Residential Home.
A black granite monument that features the names of those who have passed away and are buried at the cemetery has been installed at the site. The monument was paid for with donations. Work at the site was undertaken by volunteers. The DeKalb County Commissioners funded a fence to cordon off the area.
The memorial gardens project was coordinated by DeKalb County Recorder Leta Hullinger.
The first burial at the cemetery took place in 1875. Sunny Meadows was built as a county home in 1908 and some of its residents who passed away also are buried there. The cemetery also was known as Poor Farm Cemetery and Potter’s Field.
At Friday’s ceremony, Hullinger welcomed those in attendance. Chaplain Deputy Stephen Koziol offered the invocation and read verses of scripture. DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson also spoke and thanked Hullinger for her dedication to Sunny Meadows and the cemetery project.
Don Pierson, the current director of Sunny Meadows, offered brief remarks, noting that when he came to Sunny Meadows 12 years ago, it was his vision to clean up the area so that mowing at the site could take place. After sharing his vision with Hullinger, the project became a reality.
