AUBURN — The Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met June 13 to celebrate summer and install officers for the coming term.
Twenty members answered the roll by sharing how each planned to enjoy the summer. The luncheon was held at Buttermore Pond, and hostesses were Susan Buttermore, Margaret Buttermore, Phyllis Buttermore and Mary Lou Griffin.
President Kathy Mettert gave the invocation and conducted the meeting. Secretary Stella Otterstedt read the minutes, and Leslie Hamman reviewed the budget for the coming year and gave a treasurer’s report. Letters of appreciation for donations made were received from the Cheer Guild, Hearten House, and a thank you letter from Kathryn Waters, recipient of the Nellie Weaver Scholarship was shared.
Members discussed changes regarding per capita requirements made at state convention, and members voted to accept the increase in chapter dues. Mettert discussed state convention topics and the bylaws.
Committee reports included details about bridge-a-rama, which now has some 30 participants, the current DABA exhibit and scholarship. Members also discussed the legacy of the now-discontinued Christmas boutique and shared Tri Kappa’s mission of philanthropy and community service.
The installation of officers for 2023-2024 was conducted by former president Bev Ellert. The next meeting will be in October.
