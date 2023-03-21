AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 12 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I March 13-15.
Logan J. Hixson of the 0800 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was sentenced to nine years in prison, all suspended except three years, for child molesting, a Level 3 felony. He was placed on probation for five years.
Dustin M. Combs of the 200 block of East Swihart Street, Columbia City, received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 5 felony.
Kendra F. Allemond of North Music Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and 180 days of incarceration for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. She received credit for 52 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Jarod A. Emerick of the 2500 block of North 200 West, Angola, was sentenced to 30 months of incarceration, all suspended except two days, and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence, for non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending.
Dustin Patrick Downs of the 18000 block of Wesley Chapel Road, Churubusco, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was ordered as a direct commitment to community corrections for the balance of the sentence. The commitment initially will be on work release only. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and his driving license was suspended for 2 1/2 years.
Ashley Shanee Snyder of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and her driving license was suspended for one year.
Isidoro Gomez Mendez of the 0100 block of C.R. 68, LaOtto, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Natasha M. Carper of the 2700 block of C.R. 79, Butler, was fined $50 for the illegal talking of a wild animal, a Class B misdemeanor.
Vicky L. Vollmer of the 4100 block of Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Willus Dean Light of the 1400 block of Greene Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to six days in jail, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Benjamin M. Douglas-Schey of the 1500 block of Green Road, New Haven, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Noy Khanhphane of the 2000 block of Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 45 days served, for failure to appear having been released from lawful detention, a Class A misdemeanor.
