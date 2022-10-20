Timothy E. Haynes, 63, Auburn
Seat — DeKalb Central Richland and Grant Townships.
I am seeking the 4th term of representing the Richland and Grant Townships for DeKalb Central Schools.
Education — I graduated from DeKalb in 1977 and continued my education at Purdue where I graduated with an Associate’s Degree in general agriculture in 1979.
Work/career experience — I returned home following the completion of my degree and started farming with my dad, Richard Haynes, and brother, David Haynes. This family business is still running today and is transitioning to the next generation.
Spouse/children — My wife, Mandy, graduated from DeKalb in 1980. My two children, Tyler and Rachel, graduated in 2012 and 2014.
Hobbies — My hobbies are incorporated with my job as I enjoy farming and being involved in activities that better my family and my community.
Volunteer/community leadership — I have been involved in local agricultural groups at many levels my whole life. I am actively involved with DeKalb FFA as a committee adviser and volunteer. I served 30+ years in DeKalb County 4-H and Council. I volunteered over 20 years as dairy superintendent and 12 years as 4-H Council president. Additionally, I’ve sat on various state dairy and farm bureau boards. These boards have involved several roundtable meetings with local, state, and federal leaders. I’ve had the honor of serving on the school board for the past 12 years and being the secretary of the board for six years.
Why are you running for school board?
I have always had a desire to help develop our youth to become the best adults they can. Being involved with our schools and sitting on the board allows me to aid in the betterment of our young adults. I would also like to help follow through with some of the projects that have been started.
What makes you the better/best candidate for the position?
I bring the experiences I’ve learned from serving on various boards over the years. The last 12 years have allowed me to learn and understand more about regulations within school governance and policy and how they differ from other boards. My experience with running our business brings an understanding of the financial and budgeting that is involved when looking at the school district’s needs as they move forward. Most of all, I enjoy meeting and working with the great people of DeKalb County and hearing that the board is helping make a difference with the decisions that we are making.
Goals, if elected?
My goal if elected would be to continue the forward-moving progress by working with the administration to find goals and direction to continue making DeKalb Central Schools the best that they can be.
What is the main challenge facing your school district in the coming year(s)?
Our biggest challenge facing the school district is being able to compete in getting the best employees and keeping them. We strive to stay ahead of the ever-changing regulatory requirements with limited resources and maintain good financial standing even if the economy changes. We hope to meet the changing needs of our students and the community so that they will stay here and serve here. Doing all this to maintain student numbers when we know we are facing a declining population and numbers in family size.
What can be done at the local level to retain and attract a talented teaching staff?
We can continue doing what we are currently doing to retain and attract talented teaching staff by maintaining above-average salaries and benefits, having a work environment that encourages employee involvement and looking to hire from within and reward professional growth.
What can be done at the local level to cure the issue of a lack of substitute teachers?
We can reach out to retired teachers, hire from substitute pools, pay above-average wages, encourage staff to recruit qualified candidates, and encourage people to consider the education field as a career.
Do you feel our schools are doing enough to address school safety in today’s climate? If not, what more can be done?
DeKalb is ahead of a lot of school districts with school safety, but more can always be done. There is ongoing discussion around the next steps we can do with current funding and grants. We can talk with local law enforcement in hopes of having a School Resource Officer in every building and constantly reviewing practices to make needed changes.
How should area schools address bulling issues within their walls and online?
DeKalb has zero tolerance for bullying. We need to continue educating staff, students, and parents on what is acceptable and what is not. We need to let the school administration be made aware of any bullying so it can be addressed. Bullying comes in many different forms and we need to constantly be watching for the signs of bullying because it can affect the mental well being of all people involved.
Additional comments — DeKalb is doing a lot of things right. We have built a base with great employees and are continually working to improve the facilities for whoever comes in contact with them. We are looking to the future to be ready to provide for the students’ and communities’ needs. I believe my contributions to the board the past 12 years has helped make this all possible and I feel that I would be able to do the same for the next four years. Thank you for allowing me to represent Grant and Richland Townships for the past 12 years and I would appreciate your vote for another term.
