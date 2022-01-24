AUBURN — After months of anticipation, negotiations and planning, the sale of the Sotheby’s RM Auction property off of C.R. 11-A in Auburn is complete and plans are moving forward for the property’s future.
With the snow flying Monday morning, Joe and Terri Fisher of J.T. Fisher Properties LLC shared their excitement and vision for the property’s future after completing the purchase of the property on Friday.
Fisher, who sold his business, Fisher Specialties, after 31 years, said he never had any plans of doing anything except enjoying retirement, but the Lord has moved him to take on this multi-million dollar project within Auburn.
The property, which was once known for its classic car auctions, will now become a mecca for youth sports in northeast Indiana with the creation of the Auburn Sports Group sporting complex.
Fisher has partnered with three other business partners to form Auburn Sports Group. Those investors include Rod Sinn and his son, Grant, who were instrumental in a similar facility in Westfield. The third partner in the group is Cole Walker.
Fisher said none of this would be possible without the help of his business partners.
“They know how to make this happen and have been instrumental in getting the deal done,” he said.
The process of purchasing the 168 acres on the north side of C.R. 11-A and the 70 acres on the south began in September 2020. The Fishers had a purchase agreement in hand by March 2021 and have been working to close the deal since.
The Fishers, who have traveled around the state watching their grandson play travel sports, said the complex is something that is desperately needed in northeast Indiana.
“There is nothing like it around,” he said.
They compared the plans for the complex’s baseball/softball fields to the ones operated by the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department.
Fisher said his grandson came to him one day while at a sporting complex and said, “Grandpa, you need to do something like this in Auburn.”
From there, the vision started. Fisher said after praying about it extensively, the Lord told him this was the right thing to do and the right time.
The project, which is in its infancy stage, will go in front of the Auburn Plan Commission in March.
Fisher said as soon as the weather allows, he is set to begin work on the property.
The proposed sports park will include 10 indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the main “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house an additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outside, plans will include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/Lacrosse fields and additional 7-on-7 football fields. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and amenities, a walking path, a splash pad — which will be open to the community — and parking for 2,000 cars.
The Fishers look to sell lots on the south side of C.R. 11-A for future development, which could include hotels, restaurants, a gas station, retail opportunities, recreational facilities and other commercial business.
The Fishers said they have already started to talk with potential businesses, but no official announcements can be made at this time.
They believe that this is something that will be a huge economic win for the community, bringing families to the area throughout the year.
As a native of DeKalb County, Fisher said he is sad to see the auction go, but it is time for a positive change.
In building the facility, the Fishers say they are looking to be community minded and want to provide the best quality of customer service around.
If things go as planned, tournaments are scheduled to begin at the complex this summer.
Auctions America purchased the property from Dean Kruse’s company on Sept. 10, 2010 for $4.25 million.
The auction park has been home to the Labor Day classic car auction since it was established by Dean Kruse. The 2021 Labor Day auction was the 50th anniversary.
