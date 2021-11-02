AUBURN — As is the case at the state and national level, DeKalb County Commissioners are currently taking on the redistricting process to be completed by the end of 2021.
Commissioner Mike Watson has been working on drawing proposed redistricting for the past few weeks in an effort to meet a Nov. 29 vote.
Watson said the one big change is on the commissioners’ side, where Auburn proper and Union Township will now have one representative. The remainder of the county will be split into east and west zones for better representation.
Watson said the issue came up during the last election with two representatives being elected from Union Township in William Hartman and Todd Sanderson.
“This will alleviate one of the concerns that was raised during the last election,” said Watson.
He said there are residents living on the east side of the county who don’t feel they are represented well.
The county is currently divided into three districts northeast, southeast and west.
Once approved by the county commissioners and State Election Board, the new districts for commissioners and council will take effect in 2022.
The only commissioner’s seat up for election in 2022 is the west district, which is currently held by Hartman. The seats currently held by Watson and Sanderson will be up for reelection in 2024.
On the council side, Watson said there are only a few minor tweaks and no one’s district will change drastically.
County council districts are regulated by population size, giving all council members equal representation. DeKalb County features four districts and three at-large seats.
All four district seats will be up for election in 2022. They are currently held by Eldonna King (District 1), William VanWye (District 2), Amy Demske (District 3) and Richard Ring (District 4).
The commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the issue at 9 a.m. Nov. 15 in the Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse. All redistricting plans must be received by the DeKalb County Auditor by 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Plans may be submitted by mail at 100 S. Main St., Auburn or by dropping them off in person.
Although it isn’t required, Watson said the commissioners are accepting proposals out of an “abundance of caution.”
All redistricting plans will be considered by the commissioners on Nov. 15 before final approval on Nov. 22.
