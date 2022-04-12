AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council got its first look at the American Rescue Plan Act proposal presented by the DeKalb County Commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting.
The ARPA proposal is a road map for the spending of $8.4 million in funding from the federal government. The plan included major funding of $4.1 million for the new county highway department and additional projects.
Commissioners President William Hartman made a short presentation on the progress of the new highway department east of Waterloo on U.S. 6. The county has already purchased the Henderson Construction site as it will be relocating in the near future.
Hartman told the council that the project is in the final design stages as a meeting is scheduled with Elevatus Architecture on Thursday.
“I think we will be able to wrap up the design at that point,” he said.
The commissioners are still waiting on a final survey of the property and approval from the town of Waterloo on the project. The county won’t present the project to the town of Waterloo until surveys are completed and the final design is in hand.
The county will need to construct three buildings and a fuel bay on the property before it can be utilized by the department. Those buildings include:
• six-bay shop, which will include a wash bay for the trucks, which will be 60 feet by 130 feet;
• warm storage facility for the department’s trucks, which will be 100 feet by 210 feet;
• a salt barn similar to one at Klink Trucking in Ashley, and
• a 10,000 gallon fuel bay.
The current Henderson Construction building will be utilized for offices, equipment storage, supply storage, a break room, bathrooms and shower room for the department’s employees.
Hartman said they are getting close to asking for requests for proposals on the project. It is at that point the commissioners will have a good idea of what the project is exactly going to cost. The commissioners estimate the project will come in somewhere around $7 million.
After presenting the proposal, Council President Rick Ring said the council is going to need to see a timeline and dollar amount for the highway garage before any ARPA appropriations are approved by the council.
“We need to see what that large amount of money is going to involve,” Ring said of the proposal to use $4.1 million of ARPA funds.
With that, Hartman went back to his earlier statements that if the project would have been approved two to three years ago on C.R. 34, it would have saved the county money because of inflation. At that point, the project was estimated at around $4 million.
That project was voted down by the former commissioners because of the outcry by the public because of its vicinity to DeKalb High School and middle school.
Hartman claims that the location was sabotaged.
After Hartman’s presentation, Commissioner Todd Sanderson shared his views on the project.
“I share your concern about planning,” Sanderson said. “We are just asking for a little latitude. The money we don’t spend will go back to the ARPA Committee.
“We have a plan. The site is a good one and we have plenty of room to expand in the future,” he added.
In questioning the money for the county highway, Ring looked back on other projects which aren’t seeing as much funding or no funding at all, including a new jail and broadband for the county.
No decision on the ARPA funds have been made at this time by the council. The issue will come back to them in the future for approval of appropriations.
