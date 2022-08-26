GARRETT — Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident which ended with no injuries on Friday morning.
The accident, however, totaled a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Sara Lester, 38, of Fort Wayne, after her vehicle rolled in the crash.
A report by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy High, 46, of Garrett, was stopped at C.R. 7 and C.R. 205 when he entered into the intersection as he attempted to continue south on C.R. 7. Lester’s vehicle struck the rear passenger side of High’s vehicle, causing her vehicle to lose control and spin. Her vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and rolled over coming to rest on its passenger side.
Lester was checked at the scene by paramedics with Parkview EMS, but refused treatment.
Garrett Police assisted at the scene.
