AUBURN — Within minutes of convening a discussion on courthouse hours Monday, the DeKalb County Commissioners had their answer on whether there was a need for a change.
William Hartman, president of the Commissioners, said the item was added to the agenda after discussion the commissioners had in August about expanding the hours to provide better service to the residents of DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Courthouse is currently open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Although each county department head has the authority to set office hours for its office, some offices outside of the courthouse open as early as 7:30 a.m.
At times, the discussion also focused on whether there was a need for county employees to work 40 hours a week instead of 35, which they currently are.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he believes the 35-hour work week is something that gives county employees some flexibility and something that is a perk. The majority of the county’s employees are currently on the 35-hour work week, with only selected departments working 40 because of the workload.
The benefit the 35-hour work week provides was stressed during a recent survey completed by county employees. The majority of the county employees said they favored the 35-hour week.
“It is no secret that communication has been one of those things that hasn’t been given the priority it should have,” Commissioner Mike Watson said. “We thought it would be good to begin here with some dialogue.”
That comment began the discussion on Monday, which led to the quick conclusion by Watson saying, “maybe we are hunting for a solution where there isn’t a problem.”
As each department head stepped to the microphone at the podium in the middle of the Commissioners Courtroom, they all echoed the same thing, “We are pretty accommodating.”
“I feel we all accommodate whoever comes into the courthouse for whatever purpose,” said Recorder Leta Hullinger.
County Auditor Susan Sleeper said, “All of our offices are able to work with people if they contact us.”
The sentiment was echoed by each department head who spoke, who said they don’t turn anyone away with a reasonable request. If someone is running late, the majority of them said they are willing to stay over to help residents. It just takes communication between the residents and employees in each office.
Treasurer Sandi Wilcox said her office tracked the calls in walk-ins from Aug. 18 until Monday, receiving no more than two or three people coming into the office or calling between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“I think people are used to it,” Wilcox said.
In addressing the issue of picking up the slack during each office’s busy season, the department heads all said they have line items in their budgets for overtime and the employees are generally willing to stay until the job is completed.
In hearing all of the positive feedback from the department heads with how their offices are working, the Commissioners made no moves to change the courthouse hours at this time. They did stress the importance of meeting with department heads and said they would do a better job of holding department head meetings in the future.
“I needed to hear what we heard today,” Sanderson said.
