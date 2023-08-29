AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers is gearing up for its annual Labor Day Weekend auction at home in Auburn.
A preview takes place Wednesday, with doors opening at 9 a.m. The auction runs Thursday through Saturday at the company’s global headquarters.
This year’s sale includes a 1966 Austin Princess Landaulette with coachwork by Vanden Plas that was specially commissioned by the Crown Agents for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s official visit to Jamaica in 1966.
The vehicle was built at the Vanden Plas Works in Kingsbury, London, and subsequently shipped to the island. Period video shows it presented in all-black, with a waving Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh greeting the crowds.
Retained by Sir Clifford Campbell, the first Jamaican Governor-General of Jamaica, the Landaulette was used as the official state vehicle for subsequent royal visits. The car comes complete with a copy of the British Motor Industries Heritage Trust production trace certificate, a letter from Buckingham Palace, and the build sheet and bill of lading from Jamaica to the United States.
It will go under the hammer without reserve on Saturday, Sept. 2, as part of the auction.
Also selling at no reserve is a documented 1999 Bentley Turbo RT long wheelbase sedan, ordered new by The Bee Gees’ lead singer Sir Barry Gibb for his Miami home.
As the last Turbo RT built for North America, the car was delivered new to Bramen Motors and is accompanied by the window sticker, custom framed spec sheets from the Crewe factory, and correspondence between Gibb and Bentley Motors.
Also offered will be a prolific custom show award-winning 1957 Ford Fairlane “White Pearl” Custom, created the George Barris of the East Coast, John North, and owned by 1960s singer-songwriter Gene Pitney.
Another celebrity car featured in this year’s sale is a highly optioned 1937 Lincoln Zephyr ‘Black Beauty’ V-12 coupe, the original “Black Beauty” that starred in the cliff-hanging 1940 movie serial, The Green Hornet, again offered without reserve.
The Auburn Auction caters to all tastes and celebrates many of the world’s most interesting and iconic cars. Other notable consignments include a meticulously restored example of BMW’s one true super car, a numbers-matching 1980 BMW M1. Featured on owner Dennis Collins’ popular YouTube Channel, Coffee Walk, which chronicled its extensive restoration, it is one of just 453 ever produced by BMW’s Motorsport M division.
Starring on the catalogue covers are a well-known and restored and documented 1930 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A S roadster with coachwork by Carrozzeria Castagna of Milan, that retains its original chassis, engine and body, and a 2021 Ford GT Carbon Series. It is offered for sale by its sole owner, Russell Sims, a member of the Ford design team that conceived and built the 2016 Le Mans-winning Ford GT and production Ford GTs.
“After the frenetic excitement of Monterey Car Week, we’re looking forward to showing collectors some warm Midwestern hospitality back here in Auburn, with another offering of world-class cars in a relaxed, convivial and historic automotive setting,” said Rod Egan, principal and chief auctioneer.
The catalogue can be viewed online at worldwideauctioneers.com, along with full information on general admission, bidder registration and event details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.